Fresh round of selection for assistant profs by College Service Commission

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has started a fresh round of selection procedure for recommendation to more than 1,500 posts of Assistant Professors in 45 subjects of 450 government-aided colleges of the state.



The total number of applications received against the last advertisement that was published in January 2021 is 33,000.

"Currently, 1000 candidates are appearing in interviews for five subjects each week. Already more than 8,000 candidates have appeared in interviews for 15 subjects. The entire selection procedure is supposed to be completed by the end of this year," Chairman of WBCSC Dipak Kar said.

A senior WBCSC official said after a period of five years, because of the extension of the retirement age to 65 years, the new vacancies have started developing.

"The college authorities will be further notified for sending requisitions against vacancies developed by December 31, 2022," he added.

The candidates are being judged by their academic performances in various examinations right from the Madhyamik level to PhD, NET/SET, Research publications and experience, teaching skill and experience, domain knowledge and interview performance. The selection board in each subject is constituted of a group of about six experts, not below the rank of a professor from the affiliating universities of Bengal nominated by the Vice-Chancellors. In the last 10 years, CSC has recommended approximately 7500 candidates against the advertisement of 2012, 2015 and 2018.