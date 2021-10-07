'Fresh low pressure to form on Oct 10; brace for a wet Puja'





kolkata: Rain may play spoilsport during Durga Puja this year with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicting moderate rainfall. The MeT office said a fresh low pressure trough would form over Bay of Bengal on 10 October.

"The low pressure will form over north Andaman sea on October 10 and then move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It will have an impact on Bengal as a result the coastal districts will receive moderate rainfall. It may rain on Ashtami evening and Nabami in the city as well," a weather official said.

According to the MeT office prediction, the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive more rainfall on Ashtami and Nabami days. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may also receive light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers.

"Various south Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall from October 6 to 8. From October 9 to 12 the weather will remain clear with no rainfall at all. It will again rain from October 13 to 15 due to the impact of a low pressure which is expected to form over north Andaman sea on October 12. Kolkata and other adjoining districts of south Bengal may receive light to moderate showers with the coastal districts witnessing more rainfall," said Sanjeeb Banerjee, a senior official of the Alipore MeT office.

It may be mentioned that north Bengal districts will receive scattered rainfall between October 6 and 8. From October 9-15, the sky will mostly remain clear in the north. There is hardly any possibility of thunderstorms in north Bengal. Though, various south Bengal districts may witness a thundershower and lightning.

In a word of advice to the pandal-hoppers, the weather office said the best day to visit the Puja pandals will be the day of Panchami, Sasthi and Saptami. Weather conditions are expected to be bright during this period with chances of rainfall being minimal. The final forecast for the Puja weather will be given by the MeT office later.

Bengal has been witnessing back-to-back low pressure in the past couple of weeks resulting in higher rainfall.

The city in September this year received 31 per cent more rainfall than it usually witnesses during the same period every year.