Fresh lease of life: Tap water connection given to more than 5,000 households in Kulti

Kolkata: As assured by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tap water connection to more than 5,000 households at Kulti near Asansol in West Burdwan has been ensured.



Jitendra Tiwari, Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, said: "The step has been taken up to help residents of Kulti to get supply of sufficient safe drinking water at their homes."

The work of laying pipelines and ensuring connection to these 5,000 individual households were carried out on war footing. Though major part of the work was complete, water supply to these households was not possible due to the lockdown. With unlock 1.0 in place, the authorities took all necessary steps and completed the remaining work in war footing. Supply of water to the 5,000 households has become possible from Tuesday onward. Tiwari inaugurated the same. Tap water connection to more 27,000 households will be provided. The work of laying pipelines for the same has started from Wednesday and steps have been taken to ensure the same at the earliest.

Local people expressed their gratitude towards the Mamata Banerjee government for the move taken to help them get tap water connection at their houses and thats too within a short span of time after the project was taken up. Tiwari said: "It would have been made possible much earlier. But it got delayed just because of the lockdown."

He also took a dig at the local MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo stating that he must now get down to street to stand beside people instead of making comments only through video conferences and social media.

"We work round the year for people and development of the area. Just passing comment from behind camera doesn't

help in any ways. So one must visit Asansol and stand by the people at the critical time," Tiwari said.