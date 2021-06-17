Fresh Covid cases drop to 3,187; about 2,012 discharged in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection dropped at 3,187 on Wednesday from 3,268 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 14,71,231 Covid cases till Wednesday.

Around 2,012 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 14,32,961 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities dropped at 69 on Wednesday from 75 on Tuesday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,118. The number of active cases remained at 21,152 on Wednesday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.40 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 5.14 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 14.36. Bengal has so far conducted 1,34,67,710 Covid sample tests so far with around 61,981 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 13 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 17 Covid deaths.

State government has urged the vaccine manufactures to cancel the order of vaccine it had placed earlier and also to refund the money paid in advance for procuring the vials. The development has taken place after the Centre had announced that free vaccine would be given to the state governments.

State government was in the process of procuring around 5 crore doses from the manufacturers and placed an order in this regard. The Centre had earlier said that all the state governments had to buy their required amount of vaccine directly from the manufacturers. Following the earlier directives, the state government arranged funds and placed orders in phased manner for vaccinating people in the age group 18-44. During the last phase state had paid around Rs 70 crore for procuring around 26 lakh doses of Covid vaccine.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,82,46,371 people out of which around 1,16,772 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 19,96,535 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

On Tuesday, around 2,45,411 people were vaccinated across the state.