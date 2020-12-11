Fresh Covid cases drop to 2,801

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid infections on Thursday dropped to 2,801 from Wednesday's figure of 2,956. For the fourth consecutive day, the figure remained below 3,000. Around 5,13,752 patients were infected with the virus in Bengal. Out of which, 4,81,385 were released from the hospitals.



Around 2,951 patients were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of releases in Covid patients was slightly higher than the infections on Thursday as well. The recovery rate reached 93.70 per cent. The state had carried out a total 62,98,040 Covid tests, out of which 42,152 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 8.16 on Thursday.

Kolkata saw 622 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas registered 613 Covid cases. Fresh infections dropped in both the districts on Thursday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata reached 1,14,233. The number of infected persons in North 24-Parganas reached 1,07,764. North 24-Parganas witnessed 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city registered 19 Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 49 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll in the state has reached 8,916.

South 24-Parganas registered 167 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas had gone up to 33,816. Howrah witnessed a total of 32,687 Covid cases, out of which 146 were affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly witnessed 125 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,530. Darjeeling registered 85 new cases and the total tally had gone up to 16,493. Nadia witnessed 101 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally had gone up to 19,756.

Total number of people currently in home quarantine is 85,677. Around 10,16,563 people have been released from home quarantine. State government has so far set up 97 testing centers and 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. The health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 22.88 per cent.