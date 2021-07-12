Fresh Covid cases dip to 924, about 13 deaths reported in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped at 924 on Sunday from what stood at 997 on Saturday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,12,129 till Sunday. Fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.



The number of active cases on Sunday dropped to 14,901 from 15,304 on Saturday. Around 1,314 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,79,312 so far till Sunday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 13 from 17 on Saturday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,916. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.83 percent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.78 on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.80. Bengal has so far conducted 1,47,69,734 Covid sample tests so far with around 52,046 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2 new deaths. Hooghly and Howrah each have reported 1 death, Nadia 4, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 82 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 94.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,948 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,530 people so far.

State health department on Sunday vaccinated 87,912 people across the state. Around 2,41,57,120 people have been cumulatively vaccinated in the state so far.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained at 77 in the state, as per Saturday's figure. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases.

Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Saturday and 41 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 183 in the state so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Sunday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507.

Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 43:57.

Health department has so far given telemedicine consultations to 7,85,488 people out of which 2,195 consultations were given in the past

24 hours.

State has performed tele-psychological counselling on 3,90,427 people so far. Around 822 people received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department has so far conducted 19,91,442 general queries of the people out of which 3,965 cases were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Around 12,320 people are still in home isolation. Around 1,947 people are in hospitals. There are 634 patients in safe homes.