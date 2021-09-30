Fresh cases stand at 748; about 740 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases jumped to 748 on Wednesday from what stood at 708 on Tuesday. As many as 740 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Wednesday. The active Covid cases on Wednesday remained at 7,580.



The number of fatalities on Wednesday stood at 14 while on Tuesday the number stood at 13.

The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,68,321 so far. Out of this, around 15,41,963 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,778 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.46 on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.73 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Meanwhile, State has administered 4,60,218 doses on Wednesday and the cumulative doses administered in Bengal so far reached 5,72,41,283. On Tuesday, around 5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

Around 123 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 139. Darjeeling has seen 37 new cases, South 24-Parganas 59 and Hooghly 57 and Howrah 59. Bengal has so far carried out 1,81,06,184 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,291 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 4 deaths on Wednesday while North 24 Parganas has reported 5 deaths. South 24 Parganas has seen 2 deaths, Howrah 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 1. Health department has so far addressed 22,09,464 general queries so far out of which 2,429 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,02,050 people so far out of which 1,227 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 531 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,37,511 till Wednesday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.