Fresh cases remain above the 2,700-mark for 3rd day in a row

Kolkata: State on Saturday saw 2,968 fresh Covid cases, a slight jump from Friday's figure of 2,950. The daily infections remained at 2,889 on Thursday.



Three people died of Covid across the state on Saturday. State on Friday also reported three Covid deaths. Two people died of Covid across the state on Thursday while 3 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

Positivity rate went down on Saturday up to 15.69 per cent from what stood at 16.92 per cent on Friday. The figure remained at 18.74 per cent on Thursday and 16.24 per cent on Wednesday.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Saturday. Around 18,922 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 25,678,115 sample tests so far till date. Around 20,555 people are currently in home isolation while around 604 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 662 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

Around 1,46,661 doses have been administered across the state on Saturday. Around 72,697,350 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,752,185 people have received two doses. The recovery rate dropped to 97.93 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 98.04 per cent on Friday. The figure stood at 98.15 per cent on Thursday.

In the wake of a sudden rise in daily Covid cases across Bengal, the state health department has directed various districts especially those which report maximum number of cases to give more emphasis on awareness campaigns so that the people follow Covid protocols. The Health department already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also said that a door to door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.