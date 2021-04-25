Fresh cases in state jump to 14,281 in the past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in Covid cases by 14,281 in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected people to 7,28,061 so far.



The number of fresh cases on Friday stood at 12,876. As the state continues to register a spike in the new cases, it has become a cause of concern for the health officials. The state on Saturday saw the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

Around 6,35,802 patients have already been released from the hospitals after being cured. Around 7,584 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Saturday stood at 87.33 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested remained at 7.20. The occupancy of Covid beds in the state jumped to 46.90 per cent. The state has so far carried out 1,01,11,196 Covid sample tests out of which 55,060 were performed in the past 24 hours.

As many as 59 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,884 on Saturday. Out of the total deaths, Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 20 fatalities and North 24-Parganas registered 12, South 24-Parganas 3, Howrah 6, Hooghly 2, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 2, Bankura 1, Malda 5, Nadia 3, Murshidabad 1, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 2,970 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas' 2,821. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,295. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,667 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,68,456 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 1,56,062. South 24-Parganas has registered 822 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 46,531.

There are around 200 Safe Homes operational across the state and the available bed capacity is 11,507. Around 789 people are in Safe Homes currently. There are 87 hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment so far out of which 70 are government hospitals.

The Bengal government on Saturday issued orders saying that wearing a facial mask has been made mandatory in public places in the current pandemic situation. Police have been directed to take legal actions against the violators under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

State Health department carried out 12,234 sessions on Saturday and around 1,46,737 people were vaccinated in the State. Around 99,37,069 people have so far received vaccination in the state including health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. On Friday, around 2,09,994 people were vaccinated. No AEFI cases were reported on Saturday.