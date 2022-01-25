Fresh cases in city dip to 496; occupancy of Covid bed in state stands at 5.66%

Kolkata: Kolkata has seen a further drop in daily Covid infection with only 496 cases being reported on Monday while on Sunday the figure stood at 973.



North 24-Parganas on Monday saw 678 new cases while on Sunday the daily cases remained at 960. The new cases stood at 1,360 on Saturday in North 24-Parganas.

North 24-Parganas has seen 14 Covid deaths on Monday while Kolkata has registered 5 deaths, Hooghly has registered 4 deaths, Howrah 2, East Midnapore 2, Birbhum 2, Darjeeling 2, South 24-Parganas 3. West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore have seen 1 death each.

The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for the sixth consecuitive days with 4,546 new cases being reported on Monday. State had registered 6,980 fresh cases on Sunday and 9,191 cases on Saturday. Single day Covid infection remained at 9,154 on Friday.

On Thursday the single day figure stood at 10,959 while on Wednesday the state had registered 11,447 new Covid cases.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,69,791 in Bengal so far.

Out of this, around 18,54,881 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 8.84 percent on Monday from what stood at 9.53 percent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 11.13 percent on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Monday jumped to 37 from what stood at 36 on Sunday. The figure stood at 37 on Saturday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,41,061. Out of this, around 4,11,532 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,479 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,96,708 out of which around 3,75,074 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered.

Howrah has seen 172 new infections on Monday, Hooghly 280, Birbhum 300, Nadia 250.

The occupancy of Covid beds jumped to 5.66 per cent on Monday from 5.56 percent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 5.40 percent on Friday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent. State registered the discharge rate at 94.17 per cent on Monday.