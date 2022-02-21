Fresh cases drop to one year low of 200; positivity rate at .94%

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday saw a further drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday. In February 1, 2021 daily cases stood at 179



After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

On Monday, the state saw the release of around 1,286 patients as they recovered.

The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 1,097 on Monday and stood at 4,443.

Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 per cent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Monday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.50 per cent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February. The number of daily fatalities on Monday dropped to 11 on Monday from 13 on Sunday. The figure stood at 12 on Saturday, 13 on Friday, 15 on Thursday and 18 on Wednesday.

Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 43 on Monday. Around 41 new cases have been registered in North 24-Parganas on Monday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,757.

Out of this, around 3,96,743 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Monday while Kolkata has seen 1 death.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,770 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,40,435 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,641. The total number of infected cases reached 20,13,553 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,87,967 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The Covid positivity rate on Monday jumped to 0.94 per cent on Monday from what stood at 0.90 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 0.79 percent on Saturday and 0.90 per cent on Friday.

Around 3,843 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 491 patients are in hospitals. Around 109 patients are in Safe Homes. As many as 684 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in the past 24 hours. State has so far carried out a total of 10,85,896 telemedicine consultations till date. State on Monday addressed 1,684 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,44,955. Around 104 tele-psychological counselings have been addressed on Monday. As many as 4,89,670 tele-psychological counselings have been done in the state so far.