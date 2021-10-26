Fresh cases drop to 805; at least 807 discharged in a day

KOLKATA: The Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 805 on Monday from what stood at 989 on Sunday.



State registered around 7,869 active Covid cases on Monday. As many as 807 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent. Around 11 people died of Covid in the state on Monday.

Around 3,20,927 people have so far been infected with the virus in Kolkata out of which around 3,13,796 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Around 229 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Monday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,333 people have been infected while 3,22,264 have been released.

Health experts have pointed out that many people are visiting the government hospitals with Covid like symptoms but they are showing reluctance to undergo Covid tests. These incidents are being reported from Calcutta Medical College and various district hospitals.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,87,260 so far. Out of this, around 15,60,325 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,066 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2,95 percent on Monday. The positivity rate remained at 2.77 percent on Monday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

South 24-Parganas has seen 69 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 62 and Howrah 67, Darjeeling 22, Nadia 45, Jalpaiguri 4. Bengal has so far carried out 1,89,57,298 Covid sample tests out of which around 29,109 tests were done on Monday.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas have seen 3 deaths each on Monday while South 24-Parganas has seen 1, Howrah 1, Bankura 1 and Nadia 2. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,32,337 people so far out of which 1,276 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 265 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,47,560 till Monday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507. Around 150 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 60:40.