Fresh cases drop to 701; at least 10 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 701 on Sunday from what was recorded at 761 on Saturday. Around 10 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. On Saturday around 9 fatalities were reported in the state.



Active Covid cases on Sunday went up to 7,587 whereas as on Saturday the number stood at 7,580. As many as 684 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Sunday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,71,240 so far. Out of this, around 15,44,828 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,825 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.06 on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 1.95 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent. Around 116 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 145. South 24-Parganas has seen 58 new cases, Hooghly 52 and Howrah 50, Darjeeling 23, Nadia 58, Jalpaiguri 26.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,82,63,366 Covid sample tests out of which around 36,017 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas have seen 2 deaths on Sunday and North 24-Parganas has seen 1 death. Hooghly and Nadia have seen 1 death each. Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 56:44. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. There are 200 safe homes in the state functional and the number of beds in safe homes 11,507. As many as 6,284 people are in home isolation. Around 1,072 patients are in hospital.

Health department has so far addressed 22,19,176 general queries so far out of which 2,420 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,06,604 people so far out of which 1,225 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 536 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.