Fresh cases drop to 668; 675 discharged in a day

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases has dropped to 668 on Wednesday from 705 on Tuesday. State saw a significant drop in new cases earlier on Monday with 511 cases from 715 on Sunday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,712 on Wednesday from 7,731 on Tuesday. As many as 675 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.08 percent on Wednesday from 2.24 percent.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,16,751 on Wednesday out of which 15,89,541 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 1.79 percent on Wednesday from 1.93 percent. Around 37,275 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,03,56,400 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 47:53 on Wednesday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 12 on Wednesday from 13 on Tuesday. As many as 19,498 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Wednesday.

Kolkata has registered 4 Covid deaths on Wednesday, North 24 Parganas 4, South 24 Parganas 1, Nadia 2 and Darjeeling 1. The number of single day infections in Kolkata has dropped to 172 on Wednesday from 192 on Tuesday. Around 131 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. A total 3,29,101 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,21,701 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,523 infected cases till date out of which 3,27,189 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 47 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 60, Howrah 43, Darjeeling 8, Nadia 34.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,78,699 people so far out of which 1,213 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 311 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,58,347 Wednesday.