Fresh cases drop to 635; at least 685 discharged in a day

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 7,906 on Sunday from what stood at 7,967 on Saturday.



Around 685 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid. Bengal has reported 635 fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The number has dropped from Saturday's figure of 728.

The number of fatalities on Sunday dropped to 11 from 12 on Saturday. The Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 98.30 percent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,61,649 so far. Out of this, around 15,35,091 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,652 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.26 on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 1.66 percent.

The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Around 107 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 117.

Darjeeling has seen 39 new cases, South 24-Parganas 30 and Hooghly 44 and Howrah 30. Bengal has so far carried out 1,77,37,708 Covid sample tests out of which around 38,206 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid deaths on Sunday. North 24 Parganas has seen 1 death, South 24 Parganas 1, Hooghly 3, Howrah 1, East Midnapore 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 3.

Health department has so far addressed 21,85,287 general queries so far out of which 2,405 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,89,721 people so far out of which 1,237 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 543 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,32,036 till Sunday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,571 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,091. Around 200 patients are still in safe home

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.