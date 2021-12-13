Fresh cases drop to 583; about 591 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has seen a drop in daily Covid infection on Sunday with 583 fresh cases being reported whereas on Saturday the figure stood at 610. Daily infection remained at 628 on Thursday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,23,191 on Sunday out of which 15,96,043 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Sunday dropped to 1.59 percent on Sunday from what stood at 1.63 percent on Saturday.

Around 36,573 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,07,59,150 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,548 on Sunday.

As many as 591 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.62 percent on Sunday from 1.80 percent on Saturday. Single-day Covid fatalities dropped to 6 on Sunday from 10 on Saturday.

As many as 19,600 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid death on Sunday and North 24 Parganas 4.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata went up to 217 on Sunday from what stood at 206 on Saturday. Around 108 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Sunday.

A total 3,31,041 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,525 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,690 infected cases till Sundday out of which 3,28,367 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 44 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 39, Howrah 23, Darjeeling 19, Nadia 25.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,91,923 people so far out of which 1,213 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 291 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,61,475 on Saturday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

s many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday.