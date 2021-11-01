Fresh cases dip to 914; state's positivity rate drops to 1.93%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 914 on Sunday from what stood at 980 on Saturday.



State registered around 8,296 active Covid cases on Saturday. Active Covid cases dropped on Sunday as it stood at 8,310 on Saturday. As many as 913 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.28 percent. Around 15 people died of Covid in the state on Sunday whereas on Saturday the number remained at 13. As many as 19,141 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far.

Bengal on Sunday administered around 2,38,848 doses taking the cumulative doses to 7,77,36,188 so far till Sunday.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,92,908 so far. Out of this, around 15,65,471 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.91 on Sunday while on Saturday figure stood at 3.05 percent. The positivity rate also dropped at 1.93 on Sunday from 2.08 percent on Saturday.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,22,541 infected cases so far out of which around 3,15,146 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 274 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Sunday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,257 people have been infected so far till Sunday while 3,23,097 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 144 new cases on Sunday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 75 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 58, Howrah 73, Darjeeling 23, Nadia 31. Bengal has so far carried out 1,92,28,303 Covid sample tests out of which around 47,417 tests were done on Sunday.