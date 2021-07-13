Fresh cases dip to 885; fatality rate stands at 1.18%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped to 885 on Monday from 924 on Sunday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,13,014 till Monday.

Fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. The number of active cases on Monday dropped to 14,531 on Monday from 14,901 on Sunday. Around 1,244 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,80,556 so far till Monday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 11 on Monday from 13. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,927. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.85 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.95 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.63.

Bengal has so far conducted 1,48,15,021 Covid sample tests so far with around 45,287 samples being tested in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen no new deaths. South 24-Parganas has seen 2 deaths, Hooghly 2, Weather Midnapore 2, Nadia 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 65 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 90.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,949 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,530 people so far.

State health department has so far cumulatively vaccinated around 2,43,51,076 people. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained at 78 in the state till Monday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases.

Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Monday and 41 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 182 in the state so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments.