Fresh cases dip to 885; 18 fatalities in the past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped below 1000-mark on Monday giving a signal of some sort of relief to the health officials who have been tirelessly working for more than 15 months. Daily infected cases dropped at 885 on Monday from what remained at 1,297 on Sunday.



The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,06,279 Covid cases till Monday. The number of active cases on Monday dropped to 17,817 on Monday from 18,780 on Sunday. Around 1,697 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours

taking the total number of

patients being released from hospitals to 14,70,512 so far till Monday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 18 on Monday from 21 on Sunday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,817. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.63 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.19 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.79. Bengal has so far conducted 1,44,70,472 Covid sample tests so far with around 40,388 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 3 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Hooghly 1, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 2, Jhargram 1, Nadia 1, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 2 and Darjeeling 1. Kolkata in

the past 24 hours has registered 64 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 109. The total death toll

in Kolkata has so far reached 4,934 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,506 people so

far.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Monday. The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 6.79 percent. According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Monday while three new suspected cases have been reported. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 75 in the state on Monday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases.