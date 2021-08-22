Fresh cases dip to 678

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has slightly gone down on Saturday as the figure dropped to 678 from 758 on Friday. Single day Covid fatality rose up to 10 on Saturday from 9 on Friday.



The rate of transmission of the virus has been checked and the fatality rate being restricted within 1.19.

The infection rate in some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate remained at 1.73 per cent on Saturday.

Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Saturday, as many as 84 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 70.

Darjeeling has seen 60 new cases, South 24-Parganas 89 and Hooghly 38. Coochbehar has reported 27 new cases, Howrah 24, Nadia 46.

Meanwhile, around 3,57,970 doses were administered across the state on Saturday. Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,61,13,998 doses till Saturday. On Friday, around 2 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 97,37,105 doses have been administered so far. Around 18,356 people have so far died of Covid across

the state.

The recovery rate remains at 98.19 per cent. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,42,425 out of which around 15,14,475 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 709 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 89 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 205.