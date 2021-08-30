Fresh cases dip to 650; 6 deaths in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection dropped to 650 on Sunday from what stood at 661 on Saturday.



Bengal has reported 6 Covid deaths on Sunday. The figure stood at 7 on Saturday. Around 18,423 people have so far died in Bengal due to Covid.

The total number of infected people in the state so far reached 15,47,548. Out of this, 15,20,055 people have recovered from Covid and released from hospitals.

As many as 683 people were discharged from different

hospitals on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.05.

The recovery rate remains at 98.22 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for over 3 weeks.

The positivity rate has gone down to 1. 58 percent on Sunday from 1.61 percent on Saturday.

Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

Around 88 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 87.

Darjeeling has seen 44 new cases, South 24-Parganas 59 and Hooghly 46, Coochbehar has reported 17 new cases, Howrah 43, Nadia 48.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,69,40,427 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,114 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 1 death each on Sunday. Hooghly has seen 2 deaths, Nadia has seen 1 death and Kalimpong also 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,34,217 general queries so far out of which 2,455 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,63,396 people so far out of which 1,279 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 509 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,21,156 till Sunday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 101 in the state and the total number of suspected cases stand at 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has reached 23 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected

cases.