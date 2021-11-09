Fresh cases dip to 603; 657 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal substantially dropped to 603 on Monday from what stood at 723 on Sunday. Bengal had witnessed 670 cases on Saturday while on Friday the number stood at 763.



State registered around 7,899 active Covid cases on Monday. As many as 657 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent. Single day fatality went up to 14 on Monday from what remained at 11 on Sunday. As many as 19,240 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,99,091. Out of this, around 15,71,952 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.79 on Monday with the positivity rate standing at 2.51 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,94,93,518 Covid sample tests out of which around 24,016 tests were done on Monday. Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4 deaths. Hooghly and South 24-Parganas each have seen 1 death each. Nadia has registered 3 deaths in the past 24 hour while Bankura and Malda have registered 1 death each.

Kolkata has so far registered 149 fresh cases on Monday and North 24-Parganas 138. Around 3,24,206 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata out of which around 3,16,903 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,30,344 infected cases till date out of which 3,24,134 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 39 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 46, Howrah 50, Darjeeling 18, Nadia 28.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,50,176 people so far out of which 1,260 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 288 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,51,623 till Monday.