Fresh cases dip to 510; at least 11 fatalities reported in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection substantially dropped in the state on Monday as the figure climbed down to 510 from 650 on Sunday.



The number of fatalities has however gone up to 11 on Monday from what stood at 6 on Sunday. Around 18,434 people have so far died in Bengal due to Covid.The total number of infected people in the state so far reached 15,48,058. Out of this, 15,20,702 people have recovered from Covid and released from hospitals. As many as 647 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.07. The recovery rate remains at 98.23 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for over 3 weeks. The positivity rate stands at 1.85 percent on Monday.

Number of daily caseload in some districts is still a matter of concern for the health department. It has been higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. Around 79 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 81. Darjeeling has seen 52 new cases, South 24-Parganas 37 and Hooghly 22, Coochbehar has reported 17 new cases, Howrah 34, Nadia 47.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,69,67,930 Covid sample tests out of which around 27,503 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 2 and 3 deaths respectively on Monday. Howrah has seen 1 death, Bankura 2, Purulia 1 and Nadia 2.

Around 200 safe homes have been operational in the state with 11,507 beds. Around 7,701 people are currently in home isolation. Total number of dedicated Covid hospitals stands at 203. Health department has so far addressed 21,36,672 general queries so far out of which 2,451 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,64,675 people so far out of which 1,271 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 505 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,21,665 till Monday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases stands at 101 in the state and the total number of suspected cases remain at 204. Meanwhile, Nearly around 6.27 lakh Covishield doses arrived the city from Pune on Monday. The consignments have been taken to the Bagbazar Central store.