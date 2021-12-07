Fresh cases dip to 465; 505 cured in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in single-day Covid cases on Monday with 465 new cases being reported. The number stood at 620 on Sunday while on Saturday the figure remained at 621.



The number of active Covid cases in the state has further gone down to 7,590 on Monday from 7,639 on Sunday. As many as 505 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.98 on Monday from 2.19 percent on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,19,722 on Monday out of which 15,92,579 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal has gone up to 2.11 percent on Monday from 1.54 percent on Sunday.

Around 22,080 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,05,36,691 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 62:38 on Monday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 9 on Monday from what stood at 10 on Sunday. As many as 19,553 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Monday. Kolkata has registered 4 Covid deaths on Monday, North 24 Parganas 2, Hooghly 1 and Howrah 2.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata dropped to 154 on Monday from 177 on Sunday. Around 85 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday. A total 3,29,928infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,540 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,33,055 infected cases till Monday out of which 3,27,739 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 34 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 36, Howrah 29, Darjeeling 10, Nadia 24.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,84,743 people so far out of which 1,215 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.