Fresh cases dip to 418; at least 10 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen a significant drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 418 fresh cases being reported while on Sunday the figure stood at 583.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,23,609 on Monday out of which 15,96,482 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Sunday went up to 1.87 on Monday from what stood at 1.59 per cent on Sunday.

Around 22,327 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,07,81,477 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 61:39 on Monday. The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,517 on Monday.

As many as 438 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.79 per cent on Monday from 1.80 per cent on Sunday. Single day Covid fatalities jumped to 10 on Monday from what stood at 6 on Sunday.

As many as 19,610 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Monday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid death on Monday, North 24 Parganas 3, South 24 Parganas 1, Hooghly 1, West Burdwan 1 and Nadia 2.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata dropped to 135 on Monday from 217 on Sunday. Around 73 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday. A total 3,31,176 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,656 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,763 infected cases till Sundday out of which 3,28,446 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 38 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 38, Howrah 25, Darjeeling 11, Nadia 17.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,93,136 people so far out of which 1,225 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 284 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,61,766 on Monday. As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state.