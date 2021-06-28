Fresh cases dip to 1,836; about 2,022 discharged in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 1,836 on Sunday from 1,894 on Saturday with the total number of infected cases going up to 14,94,949 Covid cases till Sunday. Around 2,022 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,55,453 so far till Sunday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 29 on Sunday from what remained at 32 on Saturday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,612. The number of active cases remained dropped to 21,884 on Sunday from 22,099 on Saturday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.36 percent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.34 on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.75. Bengal has so far conducted 1,40,61,046 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,012 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The health department conducted 78,372 vaccinations on Sunday. The state so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,11,27,204 people. On Saturday around 2,95,801 people were vaccinated. Around 28,56,986 people have been vaccinated among the age group 18-44.

Kolkata has registered 6 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 6 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Howrah 1 death, Hooghly 3, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 5 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 191 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 206. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,894 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,449 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 209 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 24,348 on Sunday. The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 3,066. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 122 testing labs have been operational in the state.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Sunday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 66 in the state. No new suspected cases have however been reported on Sunday. One death was reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Sunday and 38 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 164 in the state so far.