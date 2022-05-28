Fresh cases climb to 38

Kolkata: Daily Covid infection jumped to 38 on Saturday from what stood at 22 on Friday.

The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months. The Covid positivity rate in Bengal jumped to 0.45 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 0.27 per cent on Friday. The figure remained at 0.48 per cent on Thursday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,747. State has so far registered 20,19,291 infected cases till Saturday.

As many as 2,52,86,419 samples have been examined so far across the state.

No Covid death occurred on Saturday as well.