Frequency of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express to increase

Kolkata: The frequency of Kolkata Dhaka Kolkata Maîtree Express and Kolkata Khulna Kolkata Bandhan Express will be increased with same timing and stoppages from February.



Maitree Express will run five days instead of four days while Bandhan Express will run two days instead of one day.

Kolkata Dhaka Maitree Express will leave Kolkata on every Monday, Tuesday. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from February 12. Dhaka Kolkata Maitree Express will leave Dhaka every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Saturday and Sunday from February 11.

Kolkata Khulna Kolkata Bandhan Express will leave Kolkata and Khulna on every Thursday and Sunday from, February 16. The Indian Railways decided to increase the number of frequency after it was found that more and more people from India and Bangladesh are showing keen interest to travel to Bangladesh and vice versa by train.

The Bandhan Express was introduced on November 9, 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata banerjee via video conference.

The train follows the old Barishal Express route. It leave Kolkata station and reaches Petrapole border via Dum Dum and Bongaon. After crossing the Indo Bangladesh border at Benapole it reaches Khulna by Jhikargaccha and Jessore. As the number of passengers are going up the railway ministry of both the countries have decided to give a 3 minutes stoppage at Jessore.