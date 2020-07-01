Freehold title deeds to 119 refugee colony residents to be given out by Aug

Kolkata: The work to give freehold title deeds to the residents of 119 refugee colonies in the state has resumed in full swing after a slowdown due to the nationwide lockdown with a target of giving out the same by August.



After successfully distributing the same among residents of 94 refugee colonies, the state government had taken up the work for people staying in 119 more such colonies. On March 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that freehold title deeds will be given to residents of another 119 refugee colonies.

Soon after, the officials of the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department had set the target of completing the task by September. Now, the deadline has been rescheduled by a month and the officials are going all guns blazing to give out title deeds to the residents by August itself. "Certain works could not be carried out in this connection due to the nationwide lockdown. Now, we are carrying out the survey work to get the measurement of the land each of the residents are holding. The calculation is crucial as title deeds will get prepared based on the same," said a senior state government official adding that the work is going on in war footing and is expected to attain completing a month ahead of the deadline that was set soon after taking up the job in March.

Once the beneficiaries receive the title deeds, they can carry out development work on the plots that remained stuck for years as such an initiative to help them out was not taken earlier, added the official.

The top brass of the concerned department held a series of meetings in this regard and a robust plan of action has been prepared so that the work can be completed at the earliest by covering up the backlog caused due to the lockdown.

The state Law department is working in coordination with the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department to complete the legal part of the work as many of these colonies are on lands of private ownership. There are refugee colonies on the plots of different organisations of the Central government.