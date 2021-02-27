Free training for UPSC Civil Service aspirants

Kolkata: The state government has decided to help civil service aspirants undertake free-of-cost preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination Personality Test 2021 at the state-run Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre situated at the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute.



All students from the state, who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2020, can apply to undertake the free-of-cost training for the personality test.

As many as 100 students can avail free residential facilities. During the training, they will get stipend. The interested civil service aspirants can get in touch with Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre at sntagorecssc@gmail.com or can send SMS at 9433123843 to avail the facility.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rechristened the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Civil Service Study Centre has been named after Satyendranath Tagore.