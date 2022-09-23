Free-of-cost dialysis in dists: State sanctions about Rs 7 crore

KOLKATA: In a bid to ensure that the patients in the districts can avail dialysis at completely free-of-cost from the fair price dialysis centres set up under public private partnership (PPP) model, state health department has given administrative approval and sanctioned around Rs 7 crore for the project.



State government has already taken initiatives to conduct free of cost dialysis at the diagnostic centres run through PPP model in various government hospitals.

Health department has issued a notification saying that all the patients requiring high-end dialysis services would be given the facility at free-of-costs if the Outpatient department or Inpatient department of the concerned hospitals recommend it.

No patients will have to bear any expenditure for the treatment. Health department has already given necessary directives to the medical superintendent of various medical colleges and also to the Chief Medical officers of health in the districts. Funds will be distributed among the hospitals by the department in a phased manner.

"Dialysis services would be strictly implemented as per the order of the department. Procedure of billing in case of medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals has been communicated to all the hospitals," says the new order. All the hospitals will send monthly fund utilization reports including pending payment.

State government is going to set up peritoneal dialysis units in the far off districts like Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Bankura, Purulia so that patients from the rural areas do not need to come down to the city hospitals. Before implementing the project, the State Health department was keen on running it on a pilot basis in three top medical colleges like SSKM, NRS Medical College and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

As per the primary plans, the Health department is trying to set up a peritoneal dialysis unit in each district especially those situated far away from Kolkata.

The main purpose of the move is to ensure that the patients requiring peritoneal dialysis can avail the services from their nearest health facility.

Once the project is implemented, it would remove the burden on medical colleges in Kolkata as well.

Many kidney patients from the districts come down to the medical colleges in Kolkata on a regular basis for dialysis.