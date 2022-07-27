Free eye treatment: State to introduce 'Chokher Alo' project from Basirhat
KOLKATA: The Bengal government has decided to start Chokher Alo project to provide free treatment to patients with eye problems from Basirhat in North 24-Parganas.
Senior officials of the state government said that after a survey it was found that most of the patients with eye problems are residents of Basirhat and so this project was first started in Basirhat.
A senior official of the state government said: "Starting from cataract to various eye infections, people from interior villages are registering their names for the project. Doctors from state-run hospitals have been engaged, who will visit the place twice a week and see the patients."
The project will provide free eye-care, including cataract surgery, spectacles and eye check-up to all.
Another senior official of the state government said: "We have launched this project. Under this project, at least 2 million poor and elderly people can undergo free cataract surgery. We will also provide free spectacles to around 8.25 lakh people." The project will also provide free eye check-up to about 10 lakh students in government schools across the state and around four lakh students, would be provided with free glasses. Children visiting anganwadi centres can also get free eye check-ups, so that eye problems could be detected at an early stage.
More than 300 eye surgeons and around 400 optometrists would be working on this project.
"In the first phase starting from 1 August, camps would be held in around 120 villages in Basirhat and around 40 primary health centres in Basirhat. Later the project will be kicked off in all villages, towns and cities," the official said.
The project will cover 1,200 gram panchayats and 120 urban primary health centres.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT