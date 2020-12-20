Free dialysis for kidney patients at Chetla health centre

Kolkata: People suffering from kidney ailments can now undergo free dialysis at the upgraded primary health centre in Chetla that was inaugurated by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Board of Administrator's Chairman Firhad Hakim on Sunday.



"We have primary health centres in almost all the wards under KMC where people can avail basic health care facilities free of cost. Tests for detection of malaria, dengue and even Corona are done at these health centres. Medicines that are supplied by the state Health department are given for free to the people visiting these health centres This health centre at Chetla will have beds for dialysis, minor OT facilities, medicines of several diseases including COPD. All these facilities can be availed free of cost. It will also have specialised doctors for consultation," said Hakim.

Initially, the health clinic was conceived in PPP mode, where people would have to pay a small amount for dialysis. But when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee heard about the same, she directed the state Health Secretary to take measures so that people can avail dialysis free of cost.

Interestingly, Chetla in south Kolkata is located under the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The health centre has been christened as Mayor's Health Clinic as outgoing Mayor Firhad Hakim is the coordinator in ward 82, Chetla.

Hakim said he had informed the state Health department that several health centres under KMC, including the one in Chetla, is ready for administering Covid vaccine once it gets all necessary approval.