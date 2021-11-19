Free coaching for civil service aspirants in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration will conduct free coaching for the civil aspirants of the district shortly, informed district magistrate Ayesha Rani.



Initially, it has been decided that two separate civil service corners will be set up at Balurghat College and Balurghat District Library from where

the aspirants will get free coaching for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) examinations.

Apart from free coaching, the civil service aspirants will get necessary information, books and other study materials related to the exams from these corners.

The aspirants will also get free training from the high-ranked government and police officials at the special camps organised by the district administration at Balurghat administrative building.

The concerned DM, additional district magistrates (ADMs) , superintendent of police, deputy magistrates and block development officers (BDOs) will provide the coaching to the eligible aspirants.