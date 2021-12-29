Fraudster nabbed at Piyali after he visits Kultali to see captured tiger

Kolkata: An accused person who was absconding for almost one-and-a-half years was nabbed by the police while he was returning home in Piyali, South 24-Parganas from Kultali when he went there to see a captured tiger.



The accused person identified as Taraknath Chakraborty a resident of Parnasree who is an employee of the Transport department was accused of cheating by promising job. He and his associates used issue forged appointment letters to the job seekers against money. But to hide his fraudulent activity Chakraborty used to tell the job seekers that initially they have been appointed as temporary employees and will get only basic salary.

During 2017, Chakraborty had taken Rs seven lakh from people promising jobs. During 2019, Chakraborty absconded after the job seekers demanded their money back for getting permanent posting. When police went to his rented house in Parnasree they found that Chakraborty had fled with his family and also disposed off his mobile phone along with the SIM card.

Around a week ago, cops were tipped off that Chakraborty was hiding somewhere in Piyali at South 24-Parganas. Immediately a police team went to Piyali but failed to trace him.

The presence of the police team in Piyali coincided with a Royal Bengal Tiger entering into human territory at Kultali, close to the hideout of Chakraborty.

Under instruction of the OC, Charu Market, Subhas Adhikary, the police team kept a close watch on the entry points of the Piyali suspecting Chakraborty might have been to Kultali to see the tiger.

On Sunday night when he was returning home, cops spotted him near his hideout and arrested Chakraborty. He was produced at the Alipore court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody till January 1. Cops are almost sure that several more people including some from the Transport department are involved in the racket.