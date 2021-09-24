Fraudster from UP held for duping city man of Rs 45L

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested by the police on Monday and brought to Kolkata on Wednesday in transit remand from New Delhi for allegedly cheating a Kolkata resident.

The accused person, identified as Arun Pratap of Ambedkarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was produced at the Bankshall court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till October 5.

On March 18, Debasish Bhattacharya who has a bank account with the State Bank of India (SBI), Jeevandeep branch lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani police station against unknown fraudster who changed his net banking password and overdraft of Rs 45 lakh.

The amount was later used to buy gold jewellery from several shops in Kolkata. During probe, police came to know that a man from New Delhi had changed the registered mobile number of Bhattacharya by forging his PAN card.

Later, Pratap availed an overdraft to buy the gold items. Police have come to know that Pratap himself is an employee of the SBI in New Delhi.