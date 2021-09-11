Fraudster creates fake FB account of educationist

Kolkata: An unidentified person attempted to cheat people by using a fake Facebook account of educationist Pabitra Sarkar by sending messages to his friends in his social networking site asking to immediately transfer Rs 10,000.



Suspicion rose when the educationist's friends received a message with the"urgent" spelling written as "argent", while asking them to immediately transfer of Rs 10,000.

Sarkar came to know about the incident from his friends, one of whom told him that he would lodge complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station as the educationist's fake profile is being used to cheat people.