Frauds dupe bizman of Rs 84L using SIM card

KOLKATA: A city-based businessman has been duped of Rs 84 lakh by unknown miscreants by deactivating a SIM card of the mobile phone and activating the same as an e-SIM.



On Wednesday, businessman Shivam Arora lodged a complaint at the Hare Street police station against unknown miscreants and told the cops that Rs 84 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank account.

During a preliminary probe, cops suspect that the miscreants had made repeated attempts to activate an e-SIM card for which consent of the user was necessary.

When the service provider sent a message to confirm whether the user made any such request, Arora might have given his nod accidentally and the original SIM card was blocked. Meanwhile, investigation into the matter is underway.