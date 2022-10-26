Fourth day in a row: No Covid death reported

KOLKATA: State sees no Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Around 53 new Covid cases have been detected in the state on Tuesday. Single-day Covid cases stood at 36 on Monday. Daily cases remained at 99 on Saturday from what stood at 108 on Friday.

The Covid positivity rate jumped to 1.21 per cent from what stood at 0.91 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 1.52 per cent on Saturday from what was registered at 1.60 per cent on Friday. The figure was registered at 1.61 per cent on Thursday and at 1.52 per cent on Wednesday.

Last Covid death was reported on Friday. Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far.

State has seen 21,17,790 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,95,048 people have been recovered. Around 4,376 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday.