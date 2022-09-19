Four youths arrested for explosion on roof of school in Titagarh

kolkata: Barrackpore City Police has arrested four youths in connection with the explosion at the Free India High School in Titagarh.



Police claimed that the arrested youths have confessed that they had hurled bombs on the roof of the school.

On Saturday morning around 11 am when classes were going at the said school, an explosion took place on the rooftop creating panic among the teachers, students and local residents.

At the time of the incident about 1,300 students were present inside the school.

When cops went to the roof of the school building, they found splinters and threads and others particles of objects used to manufacture the bombs.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria visited the spot and inquired about the matter. While investigating the case, police conducted raids throughout the night and arrested four youths identified as Md. Aryan, Md. Sadiq, Md. Bablu and Md. Rehan.

During interrogation the accused youths confessed that they had hurled the bombs from the roof of a six storied building adjacent to the school.

"We have arrested four persons. They have confessed the crime. 10 bombs were recovered from the house of Rehan during a raid. So far, we have come to know that the the motive was personal. However their statement is being verified," said Rajoria.

CP also informed that the accused persons will be taken into custody for further interrogation.

Police have asked the forensic experts to visit the spot and examine so that no clues are left behind.