Four women arrested for robbing a Gujarat businessman in city

KOLKATA: Four women were arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Burtolla area.



The accused women were produced at the Bankshall court on Tuesday and were remanded to police custody till April 5.

It had been alleged that a businessman from Gujarat reportedly went to a red light area on Monday.The man alleged that he was dragged by four women while he was walking along the Imam Bux lane. They allegedly took the man to a room and demanded money. The man claimed before the cops that he was compelled to transfer Rs 65,000 to another bank account. Later, he was let off by the accused women. After the man lodged a complaint at the Burtolla police station on Monday, cops went to the spot and spotted four accused women after questioning the locals.