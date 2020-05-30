Four test Coronavirus positive in Hills

Darjeeling: In the first ever instance there were four Covid-19 cases in the Darjeeling Hills. Two persons from Kurseong and two persons from Sonada have tested Covid-19 positive. Interestingly all four have travel history and all four had come to the Hills using private transport.



"There are two cases in Sonada and two in Kurseong. Contact tracing is being done" stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, earlier during the day. A 67 year old lady along with her 15 year old granddaughter tested positive in Pachyang bazaar, Sonada. The lady accompanied by her husband, her son and grand daughter had gone to Hyderabad and then to Mumbai. They had boarded a Shramik Special and then from UP had hired an Innova to Sonada. They were in home quarantine since arriving on May 18. A 21 year old banker, residing at MV Road Kurseong had returned from Cooch Behar by bike on May 16. The 21 year was in home quarantine since. The other person had arrived from Lucknow by private vehicle. The 45 year from St. Mary's Hill Kurseong was in Home quarantine since then. Swab samples of all four had been taken on May 18 and tested positive on Friday. They have been sent to Covid Hospital in Siliguri.

The primary contacts including family members have been sent to institutional quarantine.

"People from different states are returning. Chances of contamination is very high during travel owing to poor management by the Central Government," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.