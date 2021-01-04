Four temples at Tarapith Temple's premises set to be renovated after CM announced grant of Rs 6 cr

Kolkata: Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) has taken up the project of complete renovation of four temples including that of Bamakhepa and Bajrangbali situated within the premises of Tarapith Temple with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing a financial grant of Rs 6 crore for further development of the temple.



At the same time the bhog ghar of Tarapith temple, which itself is a centre of attraction for pilgrims, is also going to witness a massive expansion.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had announced a financial grant of Rs 6 crore for Tarapith temple while addressing the administrative review meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district on December 28.

Renovation work of four temples - Chandrachur Shiv temple, Bajrangbali temple, Maa Shashti temple and Bamakhyapa temple - will be taken up.

The age-old temples needed an overall renovation. It will also lead to creation of more space inside the temple premises, the need of which was felt by the authorities to avoid heavy gathering.

The bhog ghar at present has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 pilgrims at a time. "Now the expansion of bhog ghar will be taken up. As a result it will help to accommodate more number of pilgrims at a time," said TRDA chairman Asish Banerjee, who is also the state Agriculture minister.

Sources said that Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department Khalil Ahmed had a telephonic conversation with Birbhum district magistrate Vijay Bharti in connection with the project on the same day the Chief Minister held the administrative review meeting. The detailed project report in this connection will be sent to the nodal department soon so that the work can be executed at the earliest.

"This is the second phase of the renovation work taken up in the temple. Around Rs 10.5 crore was spent for renovation in the first phase," Banerjee said.