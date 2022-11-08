Four succumb to dengue in a day

KOLKATA: Four people died of dengue in different hospitals in the city on Monday triggering a major cause of concern for the state health department. This is for the first time in this season so many casualties happened in a single day.



A 36-year-old man died of dengue at a private hospital in Salt Lake on Monday. The incident occurred at around 9.35 am. According to hospital sources the patient died due to septic shock and multi organ failure. The patient tested positive for dengue in the NS1 test.

A resident of Kestopur, the patient was admitted to the hospital on November 5. He has been identified as Somnath Dey (36).

In another incident, Bubai Hazra (30), the conservancy worker of the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

He was admitted to the same hospital after he had tested dengue positive. Hazra was a resident of Tangra area. It may be mentioned that a pregnant woman identified as Rinky Bhattacharya died of dengue at RG Kar Medical College two days ago. She was from Tangra.

Abu Sayed Mohaladar, a resident of Murshidabad died at another private hospital on EM Bypass while a 33-year-old woman, Monika Begum died of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hospital. Monika, a resident of Picnic Garden was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. A 5-year-old boy died of dengue at a private hospital in the city.

It may be mentioned here that around 6 people died of dengue in the state in the past 10 days. More than 51,000 people have so far been affected with dengue this year.

According to unconfirmed sources, more than 70 people have died of dengue in the state so far. As many as 2,371 dengue sample tests were carried out in a day, a senior health official said.

In the wake of a sudden rise in dengue cases, the state health department has sent teams to the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, Howrah to take a stock of the situation.