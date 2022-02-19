Four plaints filed against Suvendu for threatening voters

kolkata: Four more complaints were lodged against the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, including three in Contai police station of East Midnapore and Gayeshpur police station of Nadia for allegedly threatening voters and trying to spread false allegations against Trinamool Congress leader.



According to sources, on Thursday Adhikari went to ward 5, 6 and 10 of Contai Municipality for poll campaign.

It had been alleged that Adhikari and his security personnel from the Central force threatened the residents of these three wards that if they do not cast their votes in favour of BJP, they will be taken care of.

On Thursday, three separate complaints were lodged from the residents of the three wards against Adhikari and his security personnel at the Contai police station.

Three separate cases have been registered by the police. Sources informed that Adhikari may be summoned soon in connection with the case. On Friday when Adhikari went for the campaign again in ward 5, local Trinamool Congress workers demonstrated and raised the go-back slogan in front of the saffron party leader. In a separate incident, another complaint was lodged at the Gayeshpur outpost under Kalyani police station against Adhikari.