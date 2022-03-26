Four parks named after famous personalities set up in city

Kolkata: In a befitting tribute to four eminent personalities in the field of music, cinema and literature, all of whom have passed away in the recent past, Chief Whip of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Bappaditya Dasgupta has created four childrens' park in his ward 101 that is spread across Baishnabghata Patuli and its adjacent areas.



The park at G block has been named after eminent singer Sandhya Mukherjee, the one at B block in Patuli is named after queen of melody Lata Mangeshkar, the one at Raipur area is christened after eminent actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay while the fourth one at Chandrapara after cartoonist Narayan Debnath.

Busts have also been set up as an honour to these famous personalities at the entry of the parks. Interestingly, the place at G block where Sandhya Mukherjee park has come up was a 25 cottah land belonging to the state Refugee and Rehabilitation department and was converted as a garbage dumping ground.

"It was a tough challenge to create greenery in such a place and Bappa (Bappaditya Dasgupta) deserves applause for such an act," Mayor Firhad Hakim who inaugurated the four parks on Friday late evening said.

The parks named after Mukherjee and Chattopadhyay have all facilities of a modern day children park with rides. The park named after Narayan Debnath is a playground with its boundary walls decked up with paintings of characters like Bantul — the Great, Nonte Phonte created by him.

The park named after Lata Mangeshkar is not only meant for children but also for local women who can sit and relax amidst the greenery.