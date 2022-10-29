Four nabbed for hurling bombs at five children in Narendrapur

KOLKATA: Five children, aged around 12 years, were injured after a group of miscreants hurled bombs at them on Friday afternoon in Narendrapur.

According to sources, on Friday afternoon five boys of Daspara in Narendrapur were playing in a field. While playing, they saw a few people inside a shanty at one side of the field. Seeing the boys playing, the accused asked them to leave. When they refused, the miscreants allegedly hurled two bombs at them.

Due to the explosion, the boys suffered injuries. When local residents heard the explosion and went to the field they saw the children lying injured. The boys were rushed to a local hospital. Meanwhile police went to the spot and started a probe. Later, four miscreants were arrested. A case has been registered.