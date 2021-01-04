Four more UK returnees test +ve, admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital

Kolkata: Four more UK returnees have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital after they tested positive for Covid. They have been kept at the isolation ward. Their samples are being sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani for testing of the new strain.



According to the hospital sources around six persons are undergoing treatment with Covid after they had returned from the UK. Five of them are from Kolkata while one is from Hooghly. Their family members and those who came in close contact with them are also under scanner. Samples of many of them have already been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani for testing of new strain.

Around seven UK returnees have so far been found with Covid. One youth was detected with the new strain and has been undergoing treatment at complete isolation at the Calcutta Medical College. The state Health department is also trying to find out the persons who might have come in contact with the four new Covid patients. The steps have been taken as precautionary arrangements even before they undergo the new strain tests.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,03,23,965 with 18,177 new cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health ministry data.

There are 2,47,220 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.39 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel Coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested up to January 2 with 9,58,125 samples being tested on Saturday.