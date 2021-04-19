Four member task force formed to supervise Covid bed augmentation in state

KOLKATA: State Health department has formed a 4-member task force headed by the department Secretary Sanjay Bansal to supervise the augmentation of Covid beds both in government and private hospitals.



In an order issued by the department on Saturday, it was said a 'Task Force on augmentation of Covid beds in Private Hospitals/Nursing Homes' has been formed. Bansal will chair the task force. The step has been taken in the wake of a new surge in the Covid cases in the state.

The order says that other three members of the task force are Dr Harekrishna Chanda, OSD of the Health department, Dr Soma Sil, TO (on deputation), SPSRC and Dr Arnab Roy, SPRC of the Health department.

The step has been taken by the government as an administrative measure to handle the present situation.

The demands of beds have suddenly gone up across the State as daily fresh infections are going up at a much higher rate than what was recorded last year.

The Health department already asked various medical colleges, district hospitals and also the private ones to increase infrastructure. State owned hospitals would increase Covid beds by 20 percent than what it had during the last year.

In case of private hospitals, they would increase the beds by 25 percent. The hospitals have been urged to enhance overall infrastructure.

"The second wave is presumed to be more contagious and hence necessary infrastructure must be set up in all the health establishments. All the medical colleges now have to set up an isolated Covid ward. The hospitals are expected to come up with the increased bed capacity within a week," a senior health official said.

The State Health department also directed various hospitals to admit patients who genuinely require an admission. Earlier on various occasions, it was found that patients tend to occupy beds who do not genuinely require an admission. As the fresh cases are going up, beds must be made available for serious patients. The total number of earmarked Covid beds in the state stands at 7,676.