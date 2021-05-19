Four-member medical board set up by SSKM Hospital

Kolkata: A four-member medical board has been set up by SSKM Hospital for the treatment of state Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, former state minister who have been admitted to SSKM's Woodburn block following respiratory distress.



The medical board comprises Dr Soumitra Ghosh, an internal medicine specialist, Dr Saroj Mondal, cardiologist, Dr Somenath Kundu, pulmonologist and Dr Sujay Ghosh, an endocrinologist. According to sources in the hospital, blood tests, chest X-ray and ECG were performed on all the three leaders. Covid sample tests were also done on them.

All the three leaders were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation. All of them were taken to Presidency Jail late on Monday night. Mitra and Chatterjee were rushed to the hospital at around 3.45 am on Tuesday after they experienced respiratory complications.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital later in the day as he complained of uneasiness. Mukherjee was also taken to SSKM early in the morning for check-up but later returned to Presidency Jail without undergoing any tests. Mukherjee was, however, rushed to the hospital later in the day. He was accompanied by his wife while getting admission at the hospital.

"Mukherjee is aged around 76 and he takes many medicines on a daily basis. His wife helps him while taking medicines as Mukherjee cannot recognize what medicines need to be taken. On Monday, he failed to take the medicines," Mukherjee's lawyer said.

He has been undergoing treatment at 102 number cabin at Woodburn while Mitra is in cabin 103, Chatterjee in cabin 106.

After primary check-up, the doctors administered oxygen to Mitra and Chatterjee. Mitra was given oxygen as his oxygen level dropped when he came to the hospital.

Chatterjee was also put under oxygen support for some time as he complained of respiratory problems. It may be mentioned here that Mitra was infected with Covid few weeks ago. He had to be admitted to a private hospital as his oxygen saturation dropped below normal. He remained weak for the past few days after recovering from his ailments. Mitra also has several comorbid issues.

Chatterjee's friend Baisakhi Banerjee said the former state minister is a chronic COPD patient and he often complains about respiratory distress. He also takes insulin. He did not have his breakfast on Tuesday.

Family members of all the three leaders met them at the hospital. They have been kept under round-the-clock monitoring.

Actor turned MLA Soham Chakraborty, senior Trinamool Congress leader and newly elected MLA Debasish Kumar visited SSKM Hospital to see these leaders on Tuesday afternoon.